Tests show no contamination from fire at Nevada waste site

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Air quality testing following an industrial fire at a disposal site for hazardous and low-level radioactive waste in Nevada has found no contamination in the area, leading authorities on Monday to reopen a highway closed by the mishap, officials said.

No injuries or exposure to the public were reported from the blaze, which erupted on Sunday at the desert facilities of U.S. Ecology outside the town of Beatty, about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The fire was extinguished as of Monday with no signs of smoldering or flames and air quality samples taken by aircraft and at ground level have “revealed no contamination,” the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Governor Brian Sandoval said he had been briefed on the incident and ordered a number of state agencies mobilized.

Authorities gave few details of the circumstances or extent of the fire and there was no information about its cause. But KLAS-TV, a CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, said the fire was reported at a radioactive waste disposal cell that had been closed in 1992.

U.S. Ecology, which processes low-level radioactive waste and other hazardous materials from commercial and government operations, is located 11 miles from Beatty High School and 8 miles from a small airport in Beatty. KLAS said two schools in the area were closed on Monday as a precaution.

A stretch of Highway 95, a key north-south route through the region, was also shut down after the fire erupted but was reopened Monday evening once conditions were deemed safe. Several other roads remained closed due to damage from unrelated flash flooding in the area, the sheriff’s office said.