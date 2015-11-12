FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2015

JetBlue plane diverted to Reno twice in 24 hours: official

(Reuters) - A JetBlue plane was diverted to Reno-Tahoe International Airport twice in less than 24 hours for mechanical problems, an airport official said on Wednesday.

A flight from Boston to San Francisco was diverted to Reno late on Tuesday night due to a mechanical issue, said airport spokeswoman Heidi Jared.

“We’re a diversion airport for the Bay area - it’s not entirely uncommon for aircraft bound for the Bay area to divert to Reno,” said Jared.

At 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the passengers from the diverted Airbus A320 were put onto another JetBlue aircraft and continued to San Francisco, Jared said.

A maintenance company examined the diverted aircraft. It took off again from the airport late on Wednesday morning, without passengers, bound for an unknown destination, said Jared.

But the plane again experienced a mechanical issue and returned shortly after takeoff. The aircraft was still at the Reno airport on Wednesday night, Jared said.

A spokesperson for JetBlue was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Michael Perry

