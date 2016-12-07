Nevada school police officer shoots student

(Reuters) - A school district police officer in Reno, Nevada, shot a student after a "disturbance" at a high school campus on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting at Procter R. Hug High School was reported around 11:30 a.m. local time and authorities determined that a Washoe County School District police officer opened fire, Reno Police spokesman officer Tim Broadway told reporters.

One student was struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital, Broadway said, though he could not provide the student's condition or identity.

Broadway said he could not give much information about the shooting, but said it was preceded by "some type of disturbance." He said as many as 40 students witnessed the shooting.

The school was placed on a "code red" lockdown, though police have since determined the scene to be stable.

Broadway said media reports that the shooting was a response to one student stabbing another was false. Only one student was injured in the shooting.

Broadway said the officer who shot the student would be placed on administrative leave and was cooperating with the investigation. Broadway added that police would likely not provide additional updates on the shooting for "the next couple days."