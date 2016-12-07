Police and school officials in Reno, Nevada, said officers were responding to a high school on Wednesday after receiving reports of shots being fired.

The campus of Procter R. Hug High School was on a "code red" lockdown, though the scene was considered stable and secure, Washoe County School District spokesman Riley Sutton said by phone.

The Reno Police Department said in a brief message on Twitter that it was on scene and securing the school.

School police told the Reno Gazette-Journal newspaper that the shooting involved an officer. High school freshman Robert Barragan told the Journal that an officer shot a student after the student pulled a knife and stabbed another student.

Reuters could not independently verify those details. Further details were not immediately available. Representatives for Reno police could not immediately be reached.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)