BOSTON New Hampshire's top court on Tuesday upheld a lower court's decision banning the fraternity that inspired the movie "Animal House" from living in its house near Dartmouth College campus after the school decertified the group for branding its members.

Dartmouth officials revoked recognition of the Alpha Delta fraternity's charter in 2015 after an investigation concluded that members had branded 11 new pledges with the club's letters, as part of an "overtly condoned and long-standing practice."

That decision suspended the exemptions in local laws that allowed the 12 to 18 members to live in the fraternity house, and prompted officials in the town of Hanover, where Dartmouth is located, to order the house shut down as it was in violation of local zoning laws.

The saga evoked the 1978 comedy "National Lampoon's Animal House" starring John Belushi in which an angry university dean kicks out an unruly fraternity. The story for that film was inspired by one of the writers' experiences being initiated into Alpha Delta.

While the fictional fraternity takes revenge on the university by unleashing a custom-made "Deathmobile" to wreak havoc in the school's annual homecoming parade, the real-life fraternity sued Hanover.

It argued the town had no jurisdiction over its house, which it said dates to the 1840s and was "grandfathered in" as housing for students of the Ivy League college. A lower court rejected that argument, setting the stage for review by the state Supreme Court.

A Dartmouth spokeswoman said the school was "pleased" that the top court had upheld the decision. An attorney for the fraternity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. universities have increasingly become intolerant of rowdier fraternities, linking them to problems including binge drinking and sexual assault on campus. For their part, fraternity organizations argue that they provide valuable student housing, leadership experience and promote charitable giving.

