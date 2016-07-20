Troopers charged in beating of New Hampshire motorist

(Reuters) - State troopers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been arrested and charged with assault in the beating of a motorist that was captured on video, authorities said on Tuesday.

Video footage taken from a helicopter showed officers drawing their weapons at the end of a high-speed chase in May that began in Massachusetts and ended in New Hampshire.

The video shows a man being punched several times by at least two officers and handcuffed. New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster identified the man as Richard Simone Jr.

Massachusetts State Trooper Joseph Flynn, 32, faces two charges of simple assault. New Hampshire State Trooper Andrew Monaco, 31, has been charged with three counts of simple assault, Foster said in a statement.

Both have been released on bond. The charges are subject to an enhanced penalty since the two officers were on duty at the time.

Use of excessive force by law enforcement has become the focus of national debate, particularly in light of the high-profile killings of African-Americans by mainly white officers.