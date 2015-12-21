New Hampshire school district cancels classes after receiving threat

(Reuters) - The 17 schools in New Hampshire’s Nashua School District will be closed on Monday after the district received a “detailed threat of violence” against students, officials said on Sunday.

The district’s decision comes days after the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the country, hastily canceled classes after receiving a threat that was later deemed to be a hoax.

The school district in New Hampshire received threats against students and staff at its two high schools specific to Monday, Nashua schools Superintendent Mark Conrad said in a statement on the district’s website.

School officials have been working closely with Nashua police to determine whether the threat is credible, he said.

“Because the threat is specific and extends to several schools, we will be cautious and close all of our public schools in Nashua tomorrow,” Conrad said.

Conrad said he expected schools to reopen on Tuesday.

Los Angeles shut more than 1,000 public schools last Tuesday over a threatened attack with bombs and assault rifles, sending hundreds of thousands of students home. City leaders were criticized for overreacting to what authorities later said was apparently a hoax.

A string of similar threats has poured in to major school systems across the country, although most stayed open or quickly reopened.