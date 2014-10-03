Revel bidder eyes other Atlantic City properties

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Glenn Straub, the Florida distressed real estate mogul, has his heart set on Atlantic City even if he loses his bid to buy the bankrupt Revel Casino Hotel.

Straub told Reuters he has offers out on two other buildings in the New Jersey resort town and is eyeing seven blocks of land surrounding the Revel site for a bigger development.

He plans to challenge the sale of Revel to an affiliate of Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc. A judge could approve its $110 million bid at a hearing on Tuesday.

Straub, 67, owns a polo club and an exclusive residential golf resort in Florida, both of which he bought out of insolvency. He once bought the outdated Miami Arena at a deep discount and then blew it up. In Atlantic City, which has lost its monopoly on East Coast gambling, he has a similar mission to mend what’s broken, to resurrect what’s been cast off.

He has a reputation for playing hardball, and his path is littered with lawsuits both by and against him.

“He’s not the kind of guy to screw over,” said Bradley Knoefler, who leased land from Straub. “He’s one of those kind of handshake guys, but if you cross him, that’s where he gets all pissed off.”

Including Revel, a third of Atlantic City’s 12 casinos closed this year, taking at least 8,000 jobs with them. Another might close in November, as competition from neighboring states lures gamblers away.

In a phone interview, Straub declined to name the two properties on which he has made offers, saying he feared driving up the price. He said he wants to help return Atlantic City to the thriving resort community he remembers visiting as an 8-year-old with his mother.

“The casino people, they fight between themselves. They’re so busy trying to make a profit that they don’t think about what’s happening to the city,” he said. “It’s not Las Vegas.”

Straub began amassing Florida real estate two decades ago, using money from his asphalt company in West Virginia, where he grew up.

“He’s a brilliant man. It’s hard to get close to him. He’s very protected,” said one person familiar with his businesses who declined to be named out of fear of being sued.

“We look for lawsuits. It keeps us young,” concedes Straub, who was acquitted by a jury in 2010 on charges related to his clearing of wetlands near his Wellington, Florida, polo club.

A jury also sided with Straub in 2013 after the wealthy residents of the Palm Beach Polo Golf & Country Club accused him in a civil suit of overcharging on homeowner fees.

Lawsuits also followed Straub’s 2009 purchase of the $180 million Tesoro Club, a Port St. Lucie golf development he bought for about $11 million.

“We battle each other but we go have lunch or dinner after we leave court,” said Joseph Visconti, another Florida developer who is appealing his court loss to Straub in a Tesoro-related dispute. “I respect him.”