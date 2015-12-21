New Jersey Boy Scout master recovering after fight with bear

(Reuters) - A New Jersey Boy Scout master was recovering on Monday after a run-in with a black bear that pulled him into its cave and mauled him before he hit the animal with a hammer, played dead and yelled instructions to the scouts who called authorities on a cellphone.

The bear grabbed Christopher Petronino, 50, on Sunday when the scout leader was showing his son and two other scouts, ages 12 to 14, a cave that he regularly visits at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon, New Jersey, about 29 miles (47 km) west of New York City.

Petronino entered the cave, which he thought was empty, when the bear grabbed his foot and pulled him further inside, said Bob Considine, spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Petronino suffered bites and scratches on his head, shoulders and leg, authorities said. Petronino tried to fend off the bear, hitting him twice in the head with a rock hammer, wildlife officials said.

“The man fought back,” said Dave Chanda, director of New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. “It appears he played dead for a little bit.”

Petronino then pulled his sweatshirt over his head and curled into a fetal position. He yelled to the scouts to get help and to place any food they had at the cave entrance to lure the bear out.

None of the scouts were injured. They used a cellphone to alert authorities and tied bandannas to sticks to help rescuers find them.

The bear eventually left the cave and then escaped. Authorities said it will not be pursued for capture.

“It was just defending an area that it set up to spend the winter,” Chanda said.

Authorities praised the scouts for aiding in the rescue of their scout master, who was treated at a local hospital.

“They knew what to do. They probably saved the gentleman’s life,” Chanda said.

Officials said hikers should not enter caves, particularly during bear hibernation season, and should not use food as a lure with bears. They also said that anyone who is attacked by a bear should fight back but not play dead.

The attack occurred as New Jersey’s extended bear hunt came to a close on Saturday, with 510 bears killed by hunters since Dec. 7. Wildlife officials widened the annual hunt after numerous bear sightings in populated areas and the fatal mauling of a college student hiking in September 2014.