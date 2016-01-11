Factbox: New Jersey's big problems glare at presidential hopeful Christie

Governor Chris Christie gives a speech after he was sworn in for his second term at the War Memorial Theatre in Trenton, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie returns home from his 2016 Republican presidential campaign trail to address lawmakers in his State of the State speech on Tuesday.

Christie, who was a federal prosecutor before he ran for governor in a heavily Democratic state, will likely tout successes such as New Jersey’s falling unemployment rate, which dropped to 5.3 percent in November, nearly on track with the nation’s 5.0 percent rate, or about how he has championed efforts to combat drug addiction.

However, stubborn problems persist:

*Christie has touted jobs - 224,100 private jobs created since February 2010, the private sector’s recessionary low point in New Jersey - as proof of his economic stewardship. But that is not a full private employment recovery. New Jersey has recovered only 82 percent of all nonfarm jobs it lost during the recession, compared with New York’s 286 percent, Pennsylvania’s 117 percent and the nation’s 152 percent, according to the left-leaning research group New Jersey Policy Perspective.

*New Jersey’s credit rating has been downgraded nine times during Christie’s tenure, making it the second-lowest-rated U.S. state. Interest rate spreads on New Jersey’s 30-year debt have widened by 65 basis points above top-rated municipal bonds since January 2010, according to Municipal Market Data. That means the state’s borrowing costs have risen and prices of its bonds, which move inversely to interest rates, have fallen.

*New Jersey had the second highest home foreclosure rate among all U.S. states in November, according to RealtyTrac, with areas around distressed gambling hub Atlantic City and Trenton, the state capital, topping all other U.S. metropolitan areas.

*New Jersey’s retirement system for public employees has an $83 billion future gap and is only 44 percent funded, according to new accounting measures. Christie previously reduced the state’s contributions into the system, despite having promised otherwise, because there wasn’t enough money to make full payments.

*Families hit by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 are still angry about what they say is Christie’s inadequate response to their continuing displacement.

*By two different measures, New Jersey ranks in the bottom five on a list of states’ abilities to withstand another economic contraction, according to a study this month by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.