Four soldiers injured in Humvee crash in New Jersey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four soldiers were injured, two of them critically, when their military vehicle overturned on a New Jersey highway on Thursday, state police said.

The accident temporarily closed southbound lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike around South Brunswick as emergency crews worked to extricate the soldiers from the Humvee, state police said.

Two soldiers, one man and one woman, were in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told local media it appeared a wheel came off the Humvee as it traveled down the Turnpike. Photos of the crash posted on Twitter by state police show the military vehicle on its roof, with one wheel visibly missing.

The Army Reserve soldiers were from the 533rd Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Totten in Bayside, Queens, according to the military

The Humvee was part of a two vehicle caravan when the crash occurred, WABC-TV reported.