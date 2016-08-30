NEW YORK Five people have been arrested following a deadly shootout in broad daylight between moving vehicles on a New Jersey highway, police said on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon along the Atlantic City Expressway, involved at least two cars and left one man dead, according to state police, who were still piecing together the details of the shootout.

State troopers responding to an emergency call found Rosemond Octavius, 22, dead in the passenger seat of a Nissan Maxima. The driver, 24-year-old Anthony Hicks, told police Octavius had been shot while they drove down the highway.

Subsequent 911 calls reported that four males arrived at a nearby Wawa store with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, and their Ford Expedition had been hit by more than 20 bullets, police said. Police found an assault rifle and three handguns in the car.

Witnesses told police that a Dodge Ram pickup truck may also have been involved in the shooting. That truck has not been located.

Police said it was not yet clear who shot Octavius or the passengers in the Expedition.

Hicks and the four occupants of the Expedition – Lenardo Caro, 24, Yahshaun Stukes-Williams, 19, Shaun Stukes, 38, and a 16-year-old whose name was not released - are facing weapons charges. Police said they expect to file additional charges as the investigation proceeds.

