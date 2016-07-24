FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Seventeen people hurt when Hudson River ferry hits pier in New Jersey
July 24, 2016 / 3:35 AM / a year ago

Seventeen people hurt when Hudson River ferry hits pier in New Jersey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Seventeen people were injured on Saturday when a ferry crossing the Hudson River from Manhattan hit the dock it was approaching in Jersey City, authorities said.

None of the injuries was serious, but a few passengers were removed on stretchers. Seventeen people were treated in area hospitals, with several discharged within hours.

The New York Waterway ferry, with 57 passengers, had left from Manhattan's World Financial Center and was approaching the dock in Jersey City when it made what officials called a hard landing. No crew were injured.

Coast Guard officials were investigating the accident. The ferry was later moved to a terminal in nearby Weehawken.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robert Birsel

