Atlantic City could lose four more casinos if N.J. expands gambling

(Reuters) - New Jersey's fiscally distressed gambling hub Atlantic City could lose up to four more casinos if the state follows through with proposals to expand gaming beyond the coastal city's borders, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

New Jersey allows casinos only in Atlantic City. State voters will decide in November whether to approve two more casinos in the northern part of the state.

Atlantic City is already down on its luck because its suffering casino industry eroded the municipal property tax base and the revenues that come from it. Local officials say the new casinos, which would be closer to New York City gamblers, would hit them hard.

A dozen casinos used to operate in Atlantic City, which once had a monopoly on East Coast gambling. But competition increased as neighboring states legalized gambling, and four of the city's 12 casinos closed in 2014.

The city faces the prospect of losing up to half of its eight remaining casinos, according to Fitch.

Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts Casino and Golden Nugget are most susceptible to "cannibalization" from casinos in northern New Jersey. A roughly 25 percent decline in Atlantic City's gross gaming revenue could wipe out operating income for the Golden Nugget, the most profitable of the three, Fitch said.