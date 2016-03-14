FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey voters to decide casino expansion in November
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 14, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

New Jersey voters to decide casino expansion in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People play slot machines inside a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton - RTX245DO

(Reuters) - New Jersey voters will decide whether to expand gambling beyond Atlantic City, the state’s distressed casino hub, after the state legislature on Monday approved a ballot measure for November’s election.

The state constitutional amendment calls for laws that would allow the creation of two new casinos at undecided locations in Northern New Jersey, which is close to New York City.

Currently, casino gambling is legal in the state only in Atlantic City, which had four of its 12 casinos close in 2014 because of increased competition from neighboring states.

Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian has said that expanding gaming will further doom his city’s dwindling hold on casinos in the region and could spark further casino closures there.

But the Democrats who control both houses of the state legislature said expansion was needed.

“For a state sorely in need of new revenues for vital needs such as programs and property tax relief for senior citizens and disabled residents, this is a win-win,” said Gary Schaer, chairman of the Assembly Budget Committee, in a statement. “This proposal would help bring a brighter economic future for our state.”

The measure also calls for some of the revenue from any new casinos to go back to Atlantic City.

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.