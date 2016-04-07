Princeton fires lacrosse coach after video shows he hit player

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Princeton University’s men’s lacrosse team was preparing on Thursday for the rest of its season under a new interim coach a day after the Ivy League school fired its head coach for elbowing an opposing player during a game last week.

Video footage of the incident, which occurred during a Saturday match, appeared to show Chris Bates elbowing Brown University’s John Yozzo-Scaperrotta as he left the field during a game in Providence, Rhode Island.

“Following a University review of an incident in the men’s lacrosse game at Brown on April 2, Chris Bates is no longer employed by Princeton University,” said a statement Wednesday from the athletic department.

Bates could not be reached immediately for comment.

Princeton named offensive coordinator Matt Madalon as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. A search for a permanent head coach is expected to begin at that time.

Yozzo-Scaperrotta, a sophomore midfielder from Dobbs Ferry, New York, briefly looked back at Bates immediately after the incident and continued to run to his team’s sideline during a substitution.

The Daily Princetonian, the school’s newspaper, reported that Yozzo-Scaperrotta had collided with Princeton midfielder Austin deButts just prior to the incident in the first minutes of the second half. Princeton lost the game by a score of 19-8.

Bates compiled a record of 53 wins and 42 losses during his seven seasons as head coach at Princeton. He helped the Tigers earn three Ivy League championships and two NCAA tournament appearances.

Madalon, a former Major League Lacrosse goalie in his third season with Princeton, told the student newspaper that his top priority will be to “take care of our guys for the next few games.”