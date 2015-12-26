Three found dead in apparent murder-suicide in New Jersey luxury apartment

(Reuters) - Three people were found dead inside a luxury New Jersey high-rise apartment building in what authorities said late Friday appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Authorities in Bergen County, New Jersey, said investigators believe a man, 53, shot and killed his wife and daughter.

The motive was not known.

“We don’t know whether it was financial, we don’t know whether it was familial,” Bergen County Prosecutor John Molinelli said at a news conference late on Friday.

The bodies were found inside an apartment in a luxury residential building on the Hudson River, facing New York City, authorities said.

The deaths might have occurred days ago, Molinelli said.