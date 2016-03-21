FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

New Jersey police officer shot in his personal vehicle: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A police officer was shot and killed while sitting in his personal vehicle on Monday morning near a defunct movie theater complex in the suburban New Jersey borough of Sayreville, local media reported.

The incident took place next to the former Amboy Cinemas complex off the Garden State Parkway, about 34 miles southwest of New York City, according to NBC 4 New York and other media, which cited law enforcement sources.

The officer may have been investigating a report of a suspicious person when the gunfire broke out at the theater complex, which closed about 10 years ago, the reports said.

Neither the Sayreville Police Department nor the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office immediately responded to calls for comment.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

