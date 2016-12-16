Princeton suspends men's swim team over vulgar messages

(Reuters) - New Jersey's Princeton University has suspended its men's swim team over offensive content on a team message service, marking the third such action against an Ivy League athletic squad since November.

The decision by Athletic Director Mollie Marcoux Samaan and coach Rob Orr came after a complaint this week about material on the team's listserv message application, the New Jersey school said in a statement late on Thursday.

The content "was vulgar and offensive, as well as misogynistic and racist in nature," it said.

"We make clear to all of our student-athletes that they represent Princeton University at all times ... and we expect appropriate, respectful conduct from them at all times," Samaan said.

A decision about whether to cancel the rest of the season is pending, the statement said. The team has two meets and the Ivy League championships still on its schedule.

The move came after New York's Columbia University suspended its wrestling team and Harvard University in Massachusetts canceled its men's soccer season.