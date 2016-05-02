Student dead after shooting at New Jersey fraternity house

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A male student was fatally shot early Monday morning at a fraternity house near the campus of New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey, authorities said.

Joseph Micalizzi, 23, of Freehold, New Jersey was shot at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house shortly after 3 a.m. and confirmed dead at University Hospital in Newark two hours later, prosecutors said.

Officers from the Essex County Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Newark Police Department are investigating the case.

“At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified,” said Carolyn Murray, the acting Essex County prosecutor, in a statement.

Authorities declined comment on a possible motive but local media said the shooting occurred during a robbery.

The university said in a statement that Micalizzi was a resident at the fraternity house.

“This is a tragic time for Joe’s family, friends and the entire NJIT campus and we extend our thoughts and prayers to all affected,” said NJIT President Jeff Bloom.

Micalizzi was a junior mechanical engineering student at NJIT, according to the school’s website. He made the dean’s list last year and was in his second year at NJIT after transferring from Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, New Jersey, Bloom said.

NJIT said there no imminent threat to the campus and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information on the case.

A representative for the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.