Bruce Springsteen to release box set highlighting 'The River' era

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band during his concert in Cape Town, in this January 26, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

(Reuters) - Bruce Springsteen will release a new box set in December highlighting his 1980 album “The River,” with several never-before heard tracks, unseen video footage as well as a new documentary, his publicist said.

The set, called “The Ties That Bind: The River Collection,” contains 52 tracks on four CDs, including the “The River” double album, Springteen’s fifth album and the first to reach number one on the U.S. Billboard chart.

The box set will include four hours of previously unreleased video on three DVDs, including footage from a 1980 show in Tempe, Arizona, tour rehearsals and a new documentary called “The Ties That Bind.”

It also comes with a coffee table book of 200 rare or previously unseen photos and memorabilia,

Fans can pre-oder the album, due for release on Dec. 4, on iTunes and Amazon.com, a press release said. It was listed on Amazon for about $130.

On his official Twitter account, Springsteen, one of New Jersey’s most celebrated natives, enticed his legions of fans with the promise of 11 previously-unreleased ”rarities,“ including an early release of the song “Meet Me In The City.”

During his five-decade career, Springsteen has sold some 120 million albums worldwide as a solo artist and with the E Street Band.

The prolific songwriter, musician and performer has won 13 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Streets of Philadelphia” from the movie “Philadelphia.”