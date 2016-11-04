NEW YORK Multiple people were stabbed at Rutgers University in New Jersey on Friday, forcing the campus to be placed on lockdown, the school said.

A suspect was taken into custody after the stabbing attack at Rutgers' business school in New Brunswick, the school wrote on Twitter.

"Stabbing at Rutgers Business School," Rutgers wrote at about 3 p.m. ET. "Avoid the area and/or take shelter."

Minutes later, the school said a suspect had been taken into custody. "Area is safe. Police investigation ongoing."

NBC News reported multiple victims. It was not clear how many people were stabbed or the extent of the victims' injures.

Rutgers and local police officials were not immediately available for further comment.

