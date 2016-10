A father jumped off an overpass in northern New Jersey with his two children in his arms on Monday, killing himself and injuring the children, police said.

The man, who was not identified, intentionally jumped from an Interstate 287 overpass into a wooded area near the Wanaque River in Wanaque Township at about 8 p.m. local time, New Jersey State Police said in a statement.

The man was found dead at the scene. The children were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, state police said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)