Investigators pulling data from recorder of crashed N.J. train

A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S. September 29, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investigators said on Wednesday they were collecting information from data and video recorders removed from the front car of the New Jersey Transit train that crashed into Hoboken Terminal last week.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a post on Twitter that its engineers would be able to characterize the content of the recorders in a few days.

The data recorder, akin to the black box aboard commercial airplanes, keeps track of various metrics while the train is in motion, including speed, acceleration and braking.

Investigators at the crash site inside the terminal removed the recorders from the wreckage on Tuesday. Concerns about the structural integrity of the station, which was badly damaged in the accident and has a partially collapsed roof, delayed access to the lead car.

Data from the recorder could help investigators determine what caused the Sept. 29 morning rush hour crash that left one person dead and 108 others injured.

Safety officials previously located a second event recorder in the rear of the train but said it was not working.

The driver of the train, Thomas Gallagher, has told investigators the train was traveling at normal speed as it approached the station but that he has no memory of the crash. Passengers on the train and witnesses at the station have said the train did not appear to slow down as it arrived.