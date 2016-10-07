FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey Transit Hoboken station to reopen Monday after deadly crash
#U.S.
October 7, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

New Jersey Transit Hoboken station to reopen Monday after deadly crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S. September 29, 2016.Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A New Jersey train station closed since a commuter train crashed killing one person and injuring more than 100 will reopen Monday and resume some service, a transit agency said Friday.

NJ Transit said in a Twitter posting the Hoboken terminal will reopen Monday after being closed since the Sept. 29 crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday the commuter train accelerated to twice the speed limit and the engineer applied the brakes less than a second before the train crashed into the station's bumping post.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish

