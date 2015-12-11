FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Albuquerque police union president arrested over child abuse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) - The president of Albuquerque’s police union has been arrested on charges of abusing her teenage daughter, a local sheriff’s spokesman said on Friday.

Stephanie Lopez, 40, was taken into custody on Thursday on one count each of child abuse and bribery, retaliation and intimidation of a witness, stemming from the incident involving her 14-year-old daughter, said Bernalillo County Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant Aaron Williamson.

The arrest came a day after the sheriff’s department opened an investigation into allegations that Lopez repeatedly hit her daughter in the face and pulled her hair before throwing her to the floor, according to the criminal complaint.

Lopez’s daughter told investigators her mother became enraged when she did not tell her about a notice posted on the front door of their residence warning that the family’s utilities were to be shut off.

The girl said her seven-year-old brother and older sister witnessed the alleged abuse, court documents stated. The brother confirmed the girl’s account to an investigator.

Court papers said Lopez declined to be formally interviewed by detectives before consulting with an attorney.

Lopez, who could not immediately be reached for comment, was booked and later released from Metropolitan Detention Center after posting a $5,000 cash-only bond, Williamson said.

The acting head of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association called the allegations a “very serious matter,” while adding that he has only known Lopez to be a loving single mother doing her best to raise her children.

“We trust in the judicial process to resolve this matter for her and her family,” said Shaun Willoughby, in a statement on Friday.

Lopez has been the union’s president since 2013.

Reporting by Joseph J. Kolb in Albuquerque, New Mexico and David Schwartz in Phoenix, Arizona; Editing by Curtis Skinner and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
