Three airmen killed in U.S. Air Force plane crash in New Mexico

(Reuters) - Three airmen were killed when their surveillance plane crashed during a military training flight in New Mexico, a U.S. Air Force official said on Wednesday.

The U-28A reconnaissance plane with three people aboard went down in a field at 6:50 p.m. local time on Tuesday, said the 27th Special Operations Wing of the Cannon Air Force Base, outside Clovis, New Mexico.

"Three airmen are killed," said Master Sergeant Dennis Henry.

The identities of the dead were withheld pending notification of family members, he said.

The cause of the crash was not yet known and was under investigation, he said.