7 months ago
#U.S.
February 1, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 7 months ago

One dead, one hurt in U.S. Air Force training accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One person was killed and another hurt during a U.S. Air Force live-fire training accident involving F-16 fighter planes in New Mexico, authorities said on Wednesday.

The mishap took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a White Sands Missile Range training ground, Holloman Air Force Base said in a statement. The incident involved a ground control party and two F-16 Fighting Falcons that fired air-to-surface ordnance during training.

One person died at a hospital and the second was treated for injuries and released, the statement said. The names were withheld pending notification of relatives.

The accident is under investigation. The aircraft were assigned to the 54th Fighter Group, part of the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Gregorio

