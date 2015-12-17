New Orleans votes to remove prominent Confederate monuments

(Reuters) - New Orleans city leaders voted on Thursday to remove several high-profile monuments honoring leaders of the Confederacy, joining a national movement in response to the shooting deaths of nine black churchgoers in South Carolina in June.

The city has been debating since this summer a call by Mayor Mitch Landrieu to remove the monuments amid a broad push to take out of public display the Confederate battle flag and other symbols used by the pro-slavery South during the U.S. Civil War.

“We in the South have often defined ourselves by our past, the good, the bad and the ugly, and unfortunately we have often found ourselves on the wrong side of history, especially as it pertains to civil rights,” Landrieu told the city council.

“The South that I know and understand is better than that,” he added.

The targeted monuments honor leaders of the Confederacy - Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, P.G.T. Beauregard and a monument to a violent insurrection led by Confederate veterans.

The council approved in a 6-1 vote an ordinance declaring the monuments to be public nuisances because they “honor, praise, or foster ideologies which are in conflict with the requirements of equal protection for citizens” in the U.S. Constitution. The monuments would be moved to less prominent display or to storage.

Landrieu proposed creating a commission to look at creating a Civil War park where the city’s history could be viewed in perspective.

The proposal has been controversial in this southern city, where some see the monuments as a symbol of heritage, not hate. Speakers at Thursday’s city council meeting were interrupted at times by shouts from the audience.

Similar debates have occurred in other communities after Dylann Roof, the white man accused of carrying out the racially motivated church shootings in Charleston, was seen in photographs posing with the Confederate battle flag.

“We are gritty city. We have our skeletons,” said a board member for a local group that works to maintain the city’s many monuments, who advocated for the addition of interpretive plaques at the monuments.

City council member Nadine Ramsey, before voting for the removal, stressed that the effort was not to rewrite history.

“I cannot understand how anyone can justify retaining symbols of oppression that caused real pain,” she said.