January 6, 2016 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

New World China Land to open over 20 percent up on privatization offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of New World China Land 0917.HK are set to open more than 20 percent up on resumed trade after New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK) makes a second attempt in less than two years to take the China unit private.

Stocks of New World China Land are set to open at HK$7.46 per share, their highest open since November 2007.

Hong Kong-based real estate developer New World Development said it will offer HK$7.80 per share to take New World China Land private in a deal that could be worth as much as HK$21.45 billion ($2.77 billion).

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry

