8 months ago
Viewsroom Predictions 2017: Part 1
#Breakingviews
December 30, 2016 / 3:22 PM / 8 months ago

Viewsroom Predictions 2017: Part 1

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

2 Min Read

Workers place the number 7 into the numerals under the Times Square Ball ahead of 2017 New Year's celebrations in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2016.Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews columnists from Europe, Asia and the United States discuss what's ahead, including Donald Trump and inequality, how smaller M&A deals will shine over big acquisitions, and why Disney may ponder buying Netflix. Plus, what we got right - and wrong - about 2016.

 
 
Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

