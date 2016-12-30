FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Best of Breakingviews 2016: Our readers' top picks
December 30, 2016 / 4:32 PM / 8 months ago

Best of Breakingviews 2016: Our readers' top picks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Fireworks from team United Arab Emirates light up the sky during the last day of the first World Pyro Olympics in Manila December 30, 2005.Cheryl Ravelo

(Reuters Breakingviews) - Reuters Breakingviews readers demonstrated a globally varied and voracious appetite for insight in 2016. The most-clicked stories on Breakingviews.com ranged from the rise of President-elect Donald Trump and Brexit Britain, to stresses in Singapore's governance model, fears over negative rates and a messy ethical dilemma for Harvard Business School's dean in India. If you missed these and other popular pieces over the past year, please give them a read as the New Year approaches.

The most read articles on Breakingviews.com in 2016 were:

Singapore stresses under a wealth of worries reut.rs/2hwXFtk

Hadas: Britain picks the wrong time to play games reut.rs/29gZoBt

Chancellor: Negative rates, negative implications reut.rs/2hTX8Tg

Cox: Apple and Tesla really need each other now reut.rs/2hU07Li

Saudi U.S. selloff threat not to be trifled with reut.rs/2ipwRQe

Europe's bite at Apple could leave bad aftertaste reut.rs/2ipLmDn

Bayer upstaged by its unloved plastics spinoff reut.rs/2iMN2Dz

Harvard's business dean faces own ethical dilemma reut.rs/2gkeiwY

Review: Big Data's all-too-human failings reut.rs/2ilnzCa

Hillary Clinton's 1 pct dilemma gets more awkward reut.rs/2iMEHjm

Multimedia features also proved popular with Breakingviews' customers. Our new podcast, the Viewsroom, scored two spots on our list of top 10 pages this year. An extensive e-book on Trump's America was a hit too - though even more of you preferred to imagine your own White House dream team with our interactive graphic.

Here are the multimedia views that featured on a list of the top 10 pages:

Viewsroom: One hundred days of Brexit reut.rs/2hCaKX9

Viewsroom: Apple's driving ambition reut.rs/2ifJQU0

Pick your fantasy White House economic team reut.rs/2fT5n5t

Trump's four phases will guide next four years reut.rs/2fDgJJ0 

 

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

