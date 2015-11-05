FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small plane crashes in waters off New York City, at least one killed
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 5, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Small plane crashes in waters off New York City, at least one killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New York City late on Wednesday, killing at least one person, police said.

The single engine airplane went down in Breezy Point, Queens, around 7:30 p.m., New York police said.

Some of the plane’s wreckage has been located and one body was pulled from the water, a police spokesman said. No further details were available.

It was unclear if there were other victims.

Search teams, including divers, were continuing “to collect & search for debris. Investigation will continue through the night,” the department’s Special Operations Division said on Twitter.

Several witnesses called authorities to report seeing the plane crash into the water, WABC-TV reported. The plane was registered in New Hampshire and had a flight plan to go from New Hampshire to Philadelphia, the station reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration would investigate, the agency said.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.