One missing as small plane crashes off New York's Long Island

NEW YORK (Reuters) - One person was still missing on Sunday after a small aircraft with four New York men on board made a forced landing in Long Island Sound, less than a mile offshore near Setauket, New York, authorities said.

Austricio Ramirez, 25, a student pilot from the Bronx in New York City, was flying a Piper PA 28 when the plane developed mechanical problems on Saturday night, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Ramirez turned the controls over to the instructor pilot, Nelson Gomez, 36, from Queens, who landed the aircraft in Setauket Harbor, about 60 miles east of midtown Manhattan, at about 11:05 p.m. ET.

Ramirez, Gomez and passenger Wady Perez, 25, from the New York borough of Queens, were able to get out of the plane and were rescued by Suffolk County police officers, the department said.

A fourth man, Gerson Salmon-Negron, 23, of Queens, exited the plane but remained missing on Sunday, according to the department.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search, but divers and rescue workers continued looking for Salmon-Negron on Sunday afternoon, according to a Suffolk County Police Department spokeswoman.

The other three men were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released, authorities said.

The FAA is investigating the incident, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause, an FAA spokeswoman said.