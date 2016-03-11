Fuel pipeline supplying to JFK airport ruptures in New York

(Reuters) - A fuel pipeline that supplies to the John F. Kennedy airport ruptured in East New York on Thursday, potentially affecting fuel supply to the airport.

The leak has been isolated, the fire department said, adding that there were no injuries or evacuations due to the incident.

Authorities are yet to confirm if it is a jet fuel or natural gas pipeline, but media reports suggest it is jet fuel.

“We are not aware of any effects to airport operations. At this point, it is not clear if it is a fuel or natural gas pipeline that has been affected,” a spokesman for the Port Authority of NY & NJ said.

“If it is a fuel line, the airport has about three days worth of fuel and is equipped to deal with anything that would affect supply,” he added.

The rupture on the pipeline operated by Buckeye Partners LP occurred between Linden Boulevard and Junius Street in Brooklyn, ABC7 reported on its website. The pipeline also supplies to LaGuardia and Newark airports, the report added. (7ny.tv/1U5Nk8m)

The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm local time and the leak was isolated, shut down and secured by around 6.10 pm local time, the New York Post reported citing fire officials. (nyp.st/1YDQ2Bz)

The extent of the spill is not yet known. Buckeye was not immediately available for comment.