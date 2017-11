CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a truck attack in New York City that killed eight people on Tuesday, the group’s online publication said on Thursday.

Law Enforcement officials investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S., November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Islamic State said in its weekly issue of Al-Naba newspaper that “the attacker is one of the caliphate soldiers”. It did not provide evidence to support its claim.