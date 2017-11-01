Trump calls for ending visa program after N.Y. attack, blasts Democrats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump seized on the fatal New York City truck attack to press his call on Wednesday for tighter immigration measures to prevent terrorism, asking Congress to end the visa program under which the Uzbek immigrant suspect entered the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a tax reform industry meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump also said he would consider sending the suspect, identified by authorities as Sayfullo Saipov, to the military prison at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, which his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama tried but failed to shut.

The Republican president tried to assign some blame for the attack to the Democrats’ Senate leader, Chuck Schumer, who struck back in a speech on the Senate floor by saying that Trump should stop “politicizing and dividing America” at times of national tragedy.

The Department of Homeland Security said Saipov entered the United States in 2010 through the so-called diversity visa program, designed to provide a path to U.S. residency for citizens from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

Authorities said Saipov drove a rented truck along a bike path in lower Manhattan, killing eight people, and they have labeled it a terrorist attack. Police shot and wounded Saipov before arresting him.

Trump called the suspect “this animal.”

Trump reprised what has been his stance as a White House candidate and as president - that tougher immigration laws should be a first line of defense against such attacks.

“I‘m going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this program,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“We have to get much tougher,” he said. “We have to get much smarter. And we have to get much less politically correct. We’re so politically correct that we’re afraid to do anything.”

Schumer helped create the diversity visa program in 1990 when he was a member of the House of Representatives, but he was also a member of a group of lawmakers who crafted a bipartisan immigration bill in 2013 that would have done away with the program. That bill was passed by the Senate but killed by the Republican-led House.

The program, via a lottery system, selects up to 50,000 people per year who receive U.S. visas, and eventually permanent residence in the United States. Those selected undergo U.S. security checks before being allowed to immigrate.

The program has been criticized as being vulnerable to fraudsters and because it can allow in low-skilled immigrants with no connection to the United States.

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“THEY‘RE OBSTRUCTIONISTS”

Trump on Wednesday also renewed his call for a “merit-based” visa system and for ending “chain migration” in which a legal immigrant may apply for relatives abroad to come in as well. Trump said there were “23 people that came in or potentially came in” with Saipov.

Trump in August threw his support behind a bill developed by two Republican senators that would cut legal immigration by 50 percent over 10 years by reducing the kinds of relatives who immigrants can bring into the United States.

On Wednesday, he accused congressional Democrats of blocking immigration legislation that would make the nation safer.

“We have a lot of good bills in there. We’re being stopped by Democrats because they’re obstructionists. And honestly, they don’t want to do what’s right for our country,” Trump said.

As a presidential candidate, Trump called for a total ban on Muslims entering the country as a counter-terrorism measure.

Since taking office in January, he has pursued steps to crack down on immigration from some countries. Courts have blocked his latest executive action barring entry into the United States by people from several Muslim-majority countries.

In his speech, Schumer said that “instead of politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy, (Trump) should be bringing us together and focusing on the real solution, anti-terrorism funding, which he proposed to cut in his most recent budget.”

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that by politicizing the attack, the president played into the hands of terrorists.

The 2016 lottery attracted about 17.6 million applicants. Just a fraction of 1 percent of them eventually received visas to the United States, according to the latest State Department figures available.

Because it has relatively few educational or professional requirements, the program tends to attract people from poorer countries. In the West African countries of Ghana and Sierra Leone, for instance, more than 6 percent of the population in each entered the lottery in 2015.