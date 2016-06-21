FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Executed British spy's sketch auctioned in New York
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 21, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Executed British spy's sketch auctioned in New York

Laila Kearney

2 Min Read

Sketches done in the late 1700s by John Andre, a British spy with ties to Benedict Arnold, are pictured in this undated handout photograph. Courtesy of Swann Auction Galleries/Handout via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A portrait sketched by British spy John Andre, who was executed for funneling messages to Revolutionary War turncoat Benedict Arnold, sold for $47,500 on Tuesday, said the New York auction house that sold it.

The pencil drawing on paper, dated sometime in 1776, portrays Abraham Cornelius Cuyler, mayor of Albany, New York, and his wife, Jannetje Jacobse Glen, who were strong British loyalists, Swann Auction Galleries spokeswoman Alexandra Nelson said.

"A drawing like this, it enlivens the period," Nelson said. "It makes you feel like these are real people."

Andre, a British officer, stayed as a guest at the couple's home at the time of the drawing.

He was captured by American Continental Army officials and hanged on Oct. 2, 1780, after being convicted of spying for the British. Andre was accused of relaying military information to Arnold, a Continental Army general who gained infamy among Americans for defecting to the British.

The artwork, believed to be the first by Andre to be auctioned, was passed down to his family members through the generations. Nelson said she could not immediately disclose who purchased the portrait.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.