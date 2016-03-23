Renault-Nissan CEO says better than expected auto industry sales in 2016

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, gestures as he speaks during the presentation of the Renault's new Alpine sports concept car "Vision" in Monaco February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, said Wednesday he thinks auto industry sales will outpace industry forecasts in the United States and Europe this year.

“Everyone is below the reality,” Ghosn said at a New York International Auto show breakfast. “I think the market will be stronger than forecast -- both in Europe and in the United States.”

He predicted U.S. industry sales will rise around 2 percent for the overall U.S. market.

Several auto industry forecasters predict 2016 U.S. auto sales will be 17.8 million vehicles, which would break the record set in 2015 of nearly 17.5 million.

European car-sales growth is likely to be 2 percent in 2016 after rising 9.3 percent in 2015, an industry association said in January.