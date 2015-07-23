FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York state probes banks over FIFA-related accounts
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 23, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

New York state probes banks over FIFA-related accounts

Karen Freifeld, Brett Wolf

3 Min Read

A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state’s banking regulator has contacted more than six banks about how they may have handled money that U.S. prosecutors said was laundered through accounts related to world soccer’s governing body FIFA, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Among the banks were Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse,, Standard Chartered [STANBY.UL] and Barclays Plc,, said the person, who requested anonymity because the investigation was not publicly announced.

They said the New York Department of Financial Services was looking into whether the banks followed rules and regulations regarding anti-money laundering compliance.

The person also said that it was too early to say whether there was any wrongdoing.

Nine former and current officials of Zurich-based FIFA and five sports marketing or broadcasting executives were indicted in federal court in Brooklyn, New York on May 27 on bribery, money laundering and wire fraud charges dating back 24 years.

Kelly T. Currie, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, which is handling the case, said when the indictments were announced that bank actions would be reviewed to see if financial institutions knowingly facilitated bribes.

The banks concerned were not accused of wrongdoing.

Representatives of Standard Chartered and Barclays declined to comment on Thursday. Representatives of Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse could not immediately be reached for comment.

The New York state investigation was parallel to the federal probe, the person familiar with the matter said.

The investigation of the banks was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Around the time the FIFA indictment was made public, banks began receiving formal requests for information about their ties to certain U.S. soccer promoters, said compliance officers at two banks named in the indictment.

U.S. authorities also have continued to probe the banks, sources at some banks named in the indictment said.

These requests, which Treasury’s anti-money laundering unit forwards to banks on behalf of law enforcement agencies, require banks to state whether they processed transactions for, and/or provided accounts to, the named targets.

“There are either a lot more charges to come or they were chasing a lot of dead ends,” one of the sources said.

One of the sources said the bank’s compliance team had so much added work hat the bank had to hire a handful of additional analysts. The sources declined to identify the targets of law enforcement inquiries.

Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.