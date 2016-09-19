FBI says no arrests made in connection with New York bombing, earlier news report wrong

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other security officials mark evidence near the site of an explosion which took place on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

(Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation made no arrests in connection with the bombing this weekend in New York City after police pulled over a car on a city bridge, an agency spokeswomen said on Sunday.

“We conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle of interest in New York City but no arrests were made and no one has been charged with any crime,” FBI spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser said by telephone.

She said the investigation was continuing.