Firefighter killed in Bronx blast was battalion chief: NY mayor

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fire department battalion chief was killed on Tuesday when an explosion tore through a home in the New York City borough of the Bronx, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Speaking at a news conference at New York-Presbyterian/Allen Hospital, de Blasio identified the victim as Michael Fahy, a father of three and a 17-year veteran of the department.

(This story corrects surname in second paragraph to Fahy, not Fahey.)