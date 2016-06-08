FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York City reaches agreement on $82.1 billion FY 2017 budget
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 8, 2016 / 7:39 PM / a year ago

New York City reaches agreement on $82.1 billion FY 2017 budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gestures during a media briefing in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday an agreement on a balanced $82.1 billion city budget for the 2016-2017 fiscal year that boosts reserves and expands a summer youth employment program.

The agreement was reached with New York’s City Council and comes well ahead of a July 1 deadline. De Blasio, a Democrat, said it was the earliest agreement since 2001 and credited the cooperation between his administration and the City Council.

The agreement increases reserves, with an additional $250 million to grow the Retiree Health Benefits Trust Fund to $3.9 billion. It includes $1 billion every year in general reserves, and $500 million in the capital stabilization reserve.

The budget highlights de Blasio’s social mission. The executive budget, presented in April, dedicated $2 billion to overhauling the city’s $7.5 billion public hospital system, which treat around 1.4 million people per year.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and other council members hailed the expansion of the city’s summer youth work program to 60,000 at a press conference at City Hall. The program places young people aged 14-24 with community organizations for summer employment.

The budget agreement comes at a difficult time for de Blasio who is facing multiple investigations into his campaign finances.

On Wednesday the head of New York City’s prison guard union and a hedge fund financier were charged with operating a kickback scheme. It marked the first major prosecution to emerge from state and federal corruption probes examining de Blasio’s fundraising practices, among other avenues of inquiry.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.