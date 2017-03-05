New York City police said on Sunday there was no indication of vandalism after several headstones were found toppled at a predominately Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn over the weekend.

The incident came on the heels of the toppling of headstones at other Jewish cemeteries in Rochester, New York, Philadelphia and St. Louis has stoked fears of a resurgence of anti-Semitism.

A spokesman said that after an investigation, factors such as age and weather conditions resulted in the headstones being found toppled. A cemetery official also said there was no indication of vandalism.

The hate crimes division of the New York Police had been notified of the incident that took place at the Washington Cemetery in Brooklyn, the spokesman said.

Local news reports said about five headstones were toppled.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz. Editing by Jane Merriman and Nick Zieminski)