Dazzling New York City holiday windows delight children, adults
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
#Entertainment News
December 9, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Dazzling New York City holiday windows delight children, adults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - From a winter palace with couture fashions, to a gingerbread kingdom and sweet shop and a tribute to Charlie Brown of the comic strip “Peanuts,” department stores in New York revealed their holiday window displays to the delight of children and adults.

Macy‘s, which began the holiday windows tradition in 1870, treated viewers to a mini jazz concert and songs from a children’s choir as it unveiled its Charlie Brown-themed windows.

Lord & Taylor opted for window displays based on the theme of “A Few of Our Favorite Things,” while Saks Fifth Avenue created a winter palace with designer fashions and Barneys New York featured ice carvers throughout the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
