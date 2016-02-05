NYC mayor orders cranes put in safety position after deadly collapse

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (2nd R) looks up at a massive construction crane which collapsed on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all construction cranes similar to the one that collapsed in lower Manhattan on Friday morning into a safety position while police investigated the cause of the crash.

The collapse of a tracked crane working at a downtown building killed at least one person and injured at least three, city officials said.

“Thank God it was not worse,” de Blasio told reporters.