NYC mayor orders cranes put in safety position after deadly collapse
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
February 5, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

NYC mayor orders cranes put in safety position after deadly collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (2nd R) looks up at a massive construction crane which collapsed on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all construction cranes similar to the one that collapsed in lower Manhattan on Friday morning into a safety position while police investigated the cause of the crash.

The collapse of a tracked crane working at a downtown building killed at least one person and injured at least three, city officials said.

“Thank God it was not worse,” de Blasio told reporters.

Reporting by Frank McGurty; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
