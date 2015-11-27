FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One killed, several injured in hit-and-run crash in New York City
#U.S.
November 27, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

One killed, several injured in hit-and-run crash in New York City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A New York City police officer inspects cars at a crash site in the Brooklyn borough in New York, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

(Reuters) - One person was killed and several people were injured on a busy New York City street on Thursday when a hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian before driving away and crashing into parked cars, police said.

The driver of the car struck a woman who was crossing a busy intersection in Brooklyn around 7 p.m. local time, the New York City Police Department said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After hitting the woman, the driver then accelerated down the street, crashing into parked vehicles and injuring several pedestrians, the spokesman said.

Local news broadcaster WCBS-TV said at least 10 people were hurt. The extent of their injuries was not known.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was detained by police, the spokesman said. Charges were pending.

Police were looking into whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident, which occurred late on the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Edinting by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
