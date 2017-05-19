FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three people still critical after Times Square car incident: police
#U.S.
May 19, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 3 months ago

Three people still critical after Times Square car incident: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Emergency personnel inspect a vehicle involved in striking a number of pedestrians in Times Square in New York.Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three people were in critical condition on Friday after a driver plowed into pedestrians a day earlier in Times Square, killing a young woman and injuring 20 others, police said.

One of the three, a 38-year-old woman from Canada, was in very critical condition, Chief of Manhattan South Detectives Bill Aubry told a news conference. Aubry said results of drug tests on the driver were expected in the next few days.

(This version of the story was refiled to fix spelling of detective's name to Aubry, instead of Aubrey in paragraph two)

Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

