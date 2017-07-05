A New York City police officer was killed on Wednesday in the Bronx by a gunman who was then shot and killed by police as he ran from the scene, police said.

The officer, Miosotis Familia, 48, a 12-year veteran of the force, was shot as she sat in a police vehicle with her partner at about 12:30 a.m. local time, the New York Police Department said.

The suspect fired through the vehicle’s window, hitting Familia in the head, the department said in a statement.

"It is clear that this was an unprovoked direct attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this city safe," Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Familia was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers chased the assailant on foot for a block before he drew a revolver and they shot and killed him, the department said.

A bystander was also shot and was in stable condition, according to the department.

