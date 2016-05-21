NY police apprehend suspect in death of woman seen on dolly in Staten Island

(Reuters) - New York police took a suspect into custody on Saturday in connection with the death of a woman whose body was seen the day before being wheeled on a dolly in the Staten Island borough, officials said.

Acting on a tip, police found the man in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, said spokesman Brian Magoolaghan of the New York Police Department. The man’s name was not immediately released and charges were pending.

On Friday morning, a man was seen wheeling a woman’s body on a metal dolly in Staten Island, the NYPD said in a statement. He fled when police arrived.

The woman, identified as Obiamaka Aduba, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene and a medical examiner was asked to determine the cause of her death, the police statement said.

It was not immediately clear if the man taken into custody on Saturday was the one seen wheeling the body of Aduba.