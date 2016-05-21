FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY police apprehend suspect in death of woman seen on dolly in Staten Island
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 21, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

NY police apprehend suspect in death of woman seen on dolly in Staten Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York police took a suspect into custody on Saturday in connection with the death of a woman whose body was seen the day before being wheeled on a dolly in the Staten Island borough, officials said.

Acting on a tip, police found the man in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, said spokesman Brian Magoolaghan of the New York Police Department. The man’s name was not immediately released and charges were pending.

On Friday morning, a man was seen wheeling a woman’s body on a metal dolly in Staten Island, the NYPD said in a statement. He fled when police arrived.

The woman, identified as Obiamaka Aduba, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene and a medical examiner was asked to determine the cause of her death, the police statement said.

It was not immediately clear if the man taken into custody on Saturday was the one seen wheeling the body of Aduba.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.